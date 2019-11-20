New medical building to be completed in a year in a half

A new medical center building site broke ground, just north of Downtown Bakersfield today.

Healthcare Trust of America incorporated officially kicked off construction for its State-of-the-Art Healthcare Center and Medical Office Building.

The new medical building will be 90,000 square feet and three stories high. It will include two floors of physician’s offices and outpatient services. Leaders are hopeful for the help it will bring to the community.

The construction will take approximately a year and a half to complete at 34th and San Dimas Streets.