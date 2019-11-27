Roads close due to weather in Tehachapi

UPDATE: (7:01 a.m.): Cameron Road is closed from Tehachapi Willow Springs Road to Highway 58, Oak Creek Road is closed from Koch Street to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is closed at Oak Creek, Backus, Cameron and Highline roads.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 5:57 a.m. Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol is reporting light to moderate snow in Tehachapi.

Snow is not sticking, CHP said right now is a great time to travel.

Kern County Roads has advised that Banducci Road in the area of Pellisier Road to Alpine Forest and Water Canyon Road, south of Highline Road are closed due to snow and ice.