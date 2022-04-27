Richard Chapman

President & CEO – KEDC

Kern Economic Development Corporation’s mission is to cultivate and promote Kern County’s boundless opportunities for business. We plan to build on the success of the past, continuing our efforts to position the Kern EDC at the forefront of the competition for job creation. With a strong and formidable team, composed of experienced economic development professionals, we will continue to develop and implement innovative strategies for the region’s emerging and established industry clusters.

