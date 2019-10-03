From incarceration to education: CSU Bakersfield grants formerly incarcerated students education opportunity

Project Rebound gives students like Tiffany James a chance to change their lives. James was formerly incarcerated. Today, she is working toward getting a Bachelor’s degree in communication.

James and other students receive services like tutoring, mentor-ship and space to study and work on their homework.

Michael Dotson, program coordinator says they do not take Project Rebound for granted.

This program began in 1967 by professor John Irwin, who had been incarcerating before being a teacher at San Francisco State University. Eventually this program has expanded to several CSU’s, including Cal State Bakersfield.

If you are interested in Project Rebound, you can contact Michael Dotson at (661) 654-3553.