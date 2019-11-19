CSU Bakersfield honors 2020 Alumni Hall of Fame honorees

CSU Bakersfield’s Alumni Association announced the names of the honorees for the 2020 Alumni Hall of Fame class during a news conference held at the Walter Stiern library on Monday.

The roadrunners honored graduates who have brought distinction to their alma mater through their professional success, community service and continued dedication to CSUB.

The four exceptional alumni include longtime advocate for abused and neglected children Colleen Mcgauley, legendary CSUB athlete and coach Alan Collatz, beloved veteran educator Blanca Cavazos and Kern County Superior Court Judge Louie Vega.

“Being a part of the hall of fame is just incredible,” said Judge Vega “I’m just very, very excited about the whole process.”

Honorees will be inducted at a Black tie dinner on February 21st of next year at Seven Oaks Country Club.