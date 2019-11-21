CASA graduates in Downtown Bakersfield

Nearly two dozen men and women graduated from the CASA program Wednesday evening.

CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocates” and they are volunteers who speak on behalf of an abused or neglected child going through the court system.

This was the 83rd graduating class of CASAS and for the first time, some of the training was done online.

“We use CASA University so they will do their online course work and come to class once a week and they will do activities,” said Maritza Lara, CASA’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “Meet with each other and really put the skills that they’ve learned online into practice when they come in person.”

20 new advocates graduated the program. Of those eight men which, casa says, is a big milestone.