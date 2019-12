BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department have confirmed that the two police officers injured in the vehicle rollover that happened at the Beale Avenue exit of Highway 178 were responding to a call about a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 500 block of Butte Street at 5:08 a.m. Upon arrival, BPD found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.