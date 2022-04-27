Peter Ashton is Vice President – Technical at Aera Energy LLC, a jointly owned affiliate of Shell and ExxonMobil and one of California’s largest oil and gas producers.

Ashton joined Aera in 1997. He has held numerous positions, including production engineer, production supervisor, operations manager, IT project manager, engineering manager, and he spent six years in Aera’s Center for Process Excellence. Over the past two years he was the interim Vice President for Environmental Health and Safety, and then VP for Growth and Innovation before moving into his current role 6 months ago. He is also an Aera Ambassador and engaged with the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

A native of Birmingham, England, Ashton earned a bachelor’s degree from the Colorado School of Mines and a master’s from Tulsa University — both in petroleum engineering. Ashton volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America and is a past Scoutmaster of Troop 442 in Bakersfield. He has also coached for Bakersfield Southwest Baseball and the American Youth Soccer Organization.