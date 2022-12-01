Life has been moving very quickly for Amanda Kloots over the past three years. After years of dancing in various productions on Broadway and performing as a member of the Rockettes, she launched a fitness brand and became one of the panelists on “The Talk.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Kloots now is starring in the original holiday movie “Fit for Christmas” that will debut at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 on CBS. She plays Audrey, an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a financially beleaguered community center. She begins a holiday romance with a mysterious businessman (Paul Greene) that complicates his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.

“I can’t believe what I’m doing right now. I moved to LA three years ago, and my sole job was my fitness business. And since then, in those three years, even just since joining ‘The Talk,’ my life has completely changed,” Kloots says. “I can’t believe what I get to do now. I can’t believe that they [CBS] were so generous in taking a chance on me and this concept and allowing this to come to fruition.

“I’m so entirely grateful to them for doing this with me and having faith that I can act and that I can executive produce and create something. It’s amazing.”

The rapid success that she has had really hits Kloots when she thinks about how the idea for the movie came to her at 3 a.m. on a July day in 2020. Kloots spoke with writer/director Anna White a few months later and the project was on a fast track to be made by the end of the year.

Kloots and White were brought together by a mutual friend. It was clear to White from their first meeting that Kloots had a great idea for a holiday film because of the unique setting. White could not believe that this was the first scripted TV movie Kloots had ever made.

“We hadn’t seen a fitness instructor Christmas movie yet. And if anyone was going to do it, it was going to be Amanda Kloots,” White says. “Amanda is so creative and thinks outside the box in such great ways. My workout is walking to Starbucks every day. So Amanda was able to work in a lot more of the ‘this is the fitness lingo’ which was very helpful because I couldn’t write what I know.

“I did her class in Vancouver, though, and let me tell you, I need to work on my endurance.”

The pair needed some creative endurance to go from idea to filming. They went back and forth on ideas that finally came together enough to show it to the executives at CBS who not only gave it a green light but also agreed to Kloots starring in the production.

Before moving to Hollywood, Kloots was a member of the ensemble cast of the Broadway productions of “Young Frankenstein” and “Bullets Over Broadway.” Despite the lack of work in TV and film, White was impressed with how well Kloots could act. She describes her as a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera.

The director knew she was going to get a great performance out of Greene as they had worked together on a movie years ago. He came to the project with acting credits that range from the film “Somewhere” to more than 100 television commercials.

The working relationship with White was perfect for Greene. “Fit for Christmas” marked the first time Greene had worked on a romantic comedy or holiday film where the writer was on the set the entire time. That allowed him to ask questions he had regarding the script or his performance.

It wasn’t just working with White that made Greene happy he signed on for the CBS holiday movie. He also was extremely impressed with how Kloots handled the pressure of starring in a film and the strength of her performance.

“What made this so different is working with Amanda in this way, knowing that this was her first experience like this, that it just had this crackling newness and possibility to it that was really unique. It was very improvian, in the moment, and spontaneous and exciting,” Greene says. “Immediately, there was this chemistry and friendship between us. We were just like long lost friends.

“And that translated really quickly into a feeling of having each other’s back in the scenes and improvising. Anna loved when we improvised. “

If you miss the debut of “Fit for Christmas” when it debuts on CBS, the film will be available through the streaming service of Paramount+.