DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — It was a wonderland of sounds and lights. The streets of Delano filled with joyous spectators for the Delano Christmas Parade, Friday night.

The fun kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday, on Main Street in Downtown Delano. Community members enjoyed the holiday floats, marching bands and a jolly old St. Nick who brightened up the night.

Additionally, this year, Delano hosted a Christmas Fair prior to the parade. Following the parade, the city invited spectators to Delano City Hall for some cookies and hot chocolate with Santa, as they lit up the Christmas tree.

Norma and Jose Gaspar from our sister station, Telemundo Valle Central, emceed the event.