Deadline to register for Via Arte festival is this Friday

The deadline to register to participate in the annual Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival is coming up soon.

Artists have through Sept. 20 to register for the event, which takes place Oct. 19 and 20 at The Marketplace, Ming Ave. Students and Professional artists will use chalk to create art pieces on the asphalt.

Artists can enter up to three artworks. Available sizes to request, in feet, are 4×6 (vertical), 7×7, 8×12 (vertical) and 12×12. Artists will be notified on Oct. 4 whether they have been accepted.

To register, visit viaartebakersfield.com/artists. For more information about the event, call the Bakersfield Museum of Art at 661-323-7219 or visit viaartebakersfield.com.

