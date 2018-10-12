Win tickets to the all-new Scare Valley

Starting October 12th at Scare Valley and every weekend through Halloween, the undead walk among us! Come with your friends, but plan on leaving alone! FEAR IS BACK, Bakersfield!

Located inside the Track House Karting building – next to Rush Air Sports. Experience the undead in an all new location, all new fears, all new madness!

Now’s your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets! KGET is giving away a 4-pack of tickets to three lucky winners! We’ll draw a winner on October 18, 22, and 25.

Enter below. Good luck!