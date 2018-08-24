Win a trip to the Avocado & Margarita Street Festival in Morro Bay!

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to the Avocado & Margarita Street Festival as well as a hotel stay at the Masterpiece Hotel in beautiful Morro Bay!

Enjoy the BEST California Avocados in all variations of culinary delights as well as refreshing margaritas, beer, specialty foods, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors. And the best part… is it all takes place on Morro Bay’s prestine waterfront with all the wonders it has to offer!

Saturday, September 9th

10:30 am – 7:00 pm

714 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, CA

We’ll draw one lucky winner on Friday, August 31 at noon.

Enter below – good luck!