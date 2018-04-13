Win 4 tickets to the USA-Guatemala National Arena Soccer Game

Rabobank Arena will be the host venue for an exhibition game between the United States and Guatemala Arena Soccer National Teams as the two countries prepare for the 2018 Pan American Championships. This event is presented by Monterrey Productions.

The two teams will take the field 7:05 p.m. Saturday, April 21st at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. Tickets for the event are on sale now at the Rabobank Arena box office or online at www.axs.com

