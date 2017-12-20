Enter to win tickets to White Christmas at Stars Theatre

2017 Stars Theatre White Christmas

KGET is giving four lucky winners a 4 pack of tickets to see White Christmas at Stars Theatre!

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features seventeen Irving Berlin songs and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander.

Contest ends Wednesday noon so enter now!

 

