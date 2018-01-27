Enter to win tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters

Completed Contests

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Harlem Globetrotters

KGET is giving away 4 packs of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters and one Grand Prize winner will win an Honorary Ball Kid experience!

Each week, we’ll pick a winner of a 4-pack of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters!

On, February 14, we’ll pick a Grand Prize winner! One winning child ages 6-12 will win an Honorary Ball Kid experience, including 4 tickets to the game, 4 Magic Pass pre-show admissions, a meet-and-greet for 4, a t-shirt, a mini basketball and a seat on the Globetrotters’ bench during the game!

Contest ends February 14 at noon so enter now!

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story