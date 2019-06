The 32nd annual Bakersfield Jazz Festival is coming to CSUB, April 27 and 28!

Featuring Poncho Sanchez, The Lao Tizer Band featuring Eric Marienthal, Dave Stryker Quartet and more! 13 bands on two stages, a wide selection of beer and local wines, and a variety of foods from BBQ to Pizza to Food Trucks!

Enter below for your chance to win 4 tickets.

Hurry – one lucky winner will be drawn Thursday, April 26 at noon.