Enter to win 4 tickets to Disneyland Resort from KGET

KGET wants you to come celebrate Friendship & Beyond during the first-ever Pixar Fest, starting April 13 at Disneyland® Resort! Celebrate awe at an all-new Pixar-themed fireworks spectacular, an unforgettable show that surrounds you with stunning pyrotechnics and mind-blowing projections! Celebrate fun with the return of the Pixar Play Parade featuring many of your friends from Up, Toy Story, Finding Nemo and more. And celebrate wonder at the award-winning Paint the Night Parade. So come celebrate all the joys of togetherness at Pixar Fest. To Friendship & Beyond!

Contest ends May 18. Enter below for your chance to win!