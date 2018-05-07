Enter for your chance to win 4 tickets to see Paw Patrol Live!

Breaking News
by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
2018 Paw Patrol contest

It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s own Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s dastardly Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is missing. Ryder assembles the PAW Patrol to run the race and save the day!

Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small” as they make several heroic rescues as they race to the finish line.

Two lucky winners will each receive 4 tickets to see
Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Live! – Race to the Rescue.

One 4-pack is for the 10am show and the second 4-pack of tickets is for the 6pm show.

Hurry, contest ends Tuesday at noon! Enter now!

 

