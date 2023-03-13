Get ready to take a trip back in time as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a twist! The Hitmen, Brett Beller and New Wave /Classic Style Rock bands are bringing their electrifying energy to the stage for an unforgettable night of nostalgia and wild fun.

Join us for a St. Patty’s Day throwback dance party like no other, as we pay tribute to the best of the 80’s and 90’s rock music. With a lineup of classic hits from the likes of The Cure, The Cult, The Clash, U2, The Talking Heads, The Cars, The Beatles, and more, you’ll be transported back in time to the days of neon lights, big hair and wild dance parties.

Our amazing line up of talented musicians, including The Hitmen and Brett Beller, will have you swaying, singing, and shaking your hips to the rhythm of classic New Wave /Classic Rock. So, whether you’re a seasoned fan or just looking to relive those classic days, this St. Patrick’s Day party is not to be missed.

Get tickets at www.moonshineme.net

Enter now for your chance to win two tickets to each night – March 17 and 18 – to experience an unforgettable night of dance, music and all things green, as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a fun cool throwback dance party. Come on out, grab a drink and get ready to dance the night away!

Good luck!