KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Nov 28, 2022 / 04:00 AM PST
Updated: Dec 21, 2022 / 11:11 AM PST
Write your letter to Santa and your wish just might come true! Send in your letters to Santa for a chance to win a $150 Gift Card to John’s Incredible Pizza Co!
Congratulations to winner Yadira C!
To see what features of waterproof Bluetooth headphones you should consider before making a purchase, and to check out some of our top picks, keep reading.
There are still gift-worthy items by top retailers that will arrive in time to make Christmas wishes come true.
Music is an excellent way to escape from the grind of everyday life, and a pair of quality headphones makes it all the more enjoyable.