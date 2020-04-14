Teacher Appreciation Contest

Completed Contests
Posted: / Updated:
Teacher Appreciation Contest 2020

Hey Kern County students, do you miss your teacher?
Let them know!

KGET wants you to get creative and let your teachers know you miss them! It’s a fun do-it-yourself project all about teacher appreciation!

Use your imagination. Dress up, draw a picture, or more! Take a picture of your message of appreciation and upload it here!

We’ll randomly draw five lucky teachers. Each will win a $50 restaurant gift certificate!

So enter your photo below and tell us why you appreciate your teacher. Enter now!

Proudly presented by Valley Strong Credit Union

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story