Coffee with a cop held at Haggin Oaks farmer’s market

Bakersfield Police officers got up bright and early to mingle among the fresh fruit and veggies at a local farmers market Sunday morning. It was all part of the Coffee with a Cop event at the Haggin Oaks Farmer’s Market.

Organizers say these outreach events help connect the officers and dispatchers to the everyday people they serve.

“It’s so important for the Bakersfield Police Department to build their relationship with the community members,” said BPD Community Relations Specialist Edwina Tripp. “We all have the same goals, same interest and opening up our communication is one way to reach our goals together.”

The Haggin Oaks Farmer’s Market takes place every Sunday from 9 to 2 p.m. at 8800 Ming Ave. at The Marketplace. You can follow all of BPD’s social events on their Instagram profile @bakersfieldpolicedepartment.