Clinica Sierra Vista location opens in Arvin

Clinica Sierra Vista has cut the ribbon on their new location in Arvin.
It offers same-day emergency care to people in Arvin and Lamont without needing an appointment.
It will also offer dental care.
The practice’s manager Mercedes Macias says the extended hours will especially help people who work long shifts.
“It gives them a chance to get their day-to-day things ready and still have time to come and have their medical needs met,” said Macias.
The new clinic is located at 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd.
Clinica Serra Vista has two clinics in Bakersfield and another is scheduled to open in Delano next year.
