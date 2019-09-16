City holding meeting to get community input on next city manager

The city of Bakersfield is looking to get input from the community on the next city manager.

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall South, 1501 Truxtun Ave. Attendees will be able to share their desires, priorities and expectations for the city’s next city manager. The current manager, Alan Tandy, is retiring at the end of the year.

Community input will be used to develop a profile and brochure that will be used to assist in upcoming recruitment.

For more information, call the city at 661-326-3000.

