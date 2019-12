Head start students got a head start on Christmas

Santa, along with siren the rescue dog visited over one-hundred head start students enrolled at the Harvey L. Hall child development center on Stine Road in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

Old Saint Nick handed out toys, and nap-time blankets to the kids. Staff says it’s a tradition started by the late Harvey Hall.

The celebration didn’t stop there, families were treated to holiday refreshments and photos with Santa later that evening.