CHP holding Start Smart class this week for teen drivers

California Highway Patrol is holding a Start Smart class this week about the importance of safe driving.

The free two-hour class will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP office, 9855 Compagnoni St. The class is available to current and prospective teenage drivers as well as their parents or guardians.

The class will discuss issues such as safe driving habits, the consequences of poor driving choices and tips on how to avoid a collision.

For more information or to register for the class, call 661-396-6600.

