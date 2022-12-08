Bob Odenkirk is one of the nominees for this year’s “28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.” (Photo courtesy of AMC)

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV contenders for the “28th annual Critics Choice Awards” with six nominations.

“Better Call Saul” picked five nominations overall while “Gaslit,” “Reservation Dogs” and “The Good Fight” tied with four nominations each.

Winners of the nominations by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) will be announced at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 on the CW Network.

The Critics Choice Awards are given annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the best in cinematic and television achievement.

The list of nominees include:

Best Drama

“Andor”

“Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Euphoria”

“The Good Fight”

“House of the Dragon”

“Severance”

“Yellowstone”

Best Actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Diego Luna – “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott – “Severance”

Antony Starr – “The Boys”

Best Actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight”

Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Andre Braugher – “The Good Fight”

Ismael Cruz Córdova – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Michael Emerson – “Evil”

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul”

John Lithgow – “The Old Man”

Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon”

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon”

Carol Burnett – “Better Call Saul”

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight”

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

Best actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Keegan-Michael Key – “Reboot”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs”

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva”

Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Best supporting Actor in a comedy series

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”

Leslie Jordan – “Call Me Kat”

James Marsden – “Dead to Me”

Chris Perfetti – “Abbott Elementary”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Marcia Gay Harden – “Uncoupled”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Creative awards

The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the nominees for their inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied with “Top Gun: Maverick” for the most nods with seven each.

Other films that earned multiple nominations include “Batman,” “Elvis,” “RRR,” “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Pinocchio” and “The Woman King,”

Here are the nominees:

Casting Director

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Sarah Finn

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

“The Menu” – Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

“The Woman King” – Aisha Coley

“Women Talking” – John Buchan, Jason Knight

Cinematography

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Russell Carpenter

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Larkin Seiple

“The Batman” – Greig Fraser

“The Fabelmans” – Janusz Kamiński

“Top Gun: Maverick”c- Claudio Miranda

Costume Design

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth Carter

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” – Jenny Beavan

“The Woman King” – Gersha Phillips

Editing

“Decision to Leave” – Kim Sang-bum

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Paul Rogers

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Bob Ducsay

“RRR” – A. Sreekar Prasad

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Camille Friend, Kimberly Felix-Burke

“Elvis” – Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Louise Coulston

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Michelle Chung, Anissa Salazar

“The Batman” – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

“The Whale” – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

Marketing Campaign

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Nope”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Original Song

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna

“Elvis” – “Vegas” performed by Doja Cat

“RRR” – “Naatu Naatu” performed by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

“Top Gun: Maverick” – “Hold My Hand” performed by Lady Gaga

“Turning Red” – “Nobody Like U” performed by 4Town

Production Design

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Hannah Beachler

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

“The Batman” – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Score

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell

“The Batman” – Michael Giacchino

“Women Talking” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Sound

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth

“Elvis” – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

“Nope” – Johnnie Burn, Jose Antonio Garcia

“The Batman” – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Stunts

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“RRR”

“The Batman”

“The Woman King”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer, Jeff Desom

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Aaron Weintraub, Brian Leif Hansen, Georgina Hayns, Ian Mackinnon

“RRR” – V. Srinivas Mohan

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson

The winners will be revealed Feb. 17. For additional information on the Hollywood Critics Association, visit: www.HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com.

Editor’s note: Rick Bentley is a voting member of both the Hollywood Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association.





