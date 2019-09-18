CAPK, Kern County Fair partnering for Feed the Need Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community Action Partnership of Kern is partnering with the Kern County Fair for Feed the Need Day on Sept. 24.

Anyone who brings in four cans or more of unexpired food that day to any of the entrances at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St., will receive a ticket to the fair from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Participants will get to enjoy a free performance by Christian artist Francesca Battistelli at the Budweiser Pavilion at 8 p.m.

Donations will help support the CAPK Food Bank. For more information, call CAPK at 661-336-5236.

