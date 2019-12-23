Boy injured after wind apparently shatters large window at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds caused the Valley Plaza Mall sign to shatter a large window at one of the entrances at the Valley Plaza Mall, Sunday early afternoon.

A boy was walking toward that area and was hit with some glass behind his head.

This incident caused closure in that area, affecting Angie’s Makeup Store.

The makeup store was forced for several hours. It reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Angie’s Makeup Store

We contacted the Valley Plaza Mall and Hall Ambulance for comments on the incident, but have not received any further information.

The condition of the minor is unknown.