Bakersfield College holding Kern Shakespeare Festival this October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding its annual Kern Shakespeare Festival next month.

The festival, which will include productions of “Henry V” and “Twelfth Night,” will take place in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre, 1801 Panorama Dr., starting on Oct. 5. The festival is put on by the college’s Performing Arts department.

“Henry V” will run Oct. 5, 9 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 13. “Twelfth Night” performances will be on Oct. 4, 10 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Tickets are $12 for general admission or $8 for students, staff, seniors and veterans. They can be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to the performances.

For more information, call 661-395-4644.

