BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of local families took home a free, new pet this weekend thanks to Bill Wright Toyota and North Bakersfield Toyota.

They covered all adoption fees at all three county shelters before Christmas.

Organizers say a total of 116 animals were adopted.

Nick Cullen, director of Kern County Animal Services says this achievement is a community effort and could have never been possible without the support of the car dealers and caring community members.