Skip to content
KGET 17
Bakersfield
92°
Bakersfield
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Guest Interviews
Hispanic Heritage Month
Coronavirus
KGET Podcasts
Crime Watch
Election Connection
State News
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Business News
National News
World News
Automotive News
BorderReport.com
Video Center
Press Releases
Top Stories
California governor approves farmworker unionization …
Watchdog: $45B+ in insurance fraud claimed during …
Video
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
Weather
Bakersfield Weather Forecast
Weather Headlines
Closings & Delays
Dog Walk Forecast
Kevin’s Golden Smiles
Clima – Telemundo Weather
Sports
BC Football
Local Sports
FFX
49ers
Raiders
NFL
Top Stories
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Fla., but could move: NFL
Top Stories
Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face …
Top Stories
LIV Golf refutes report of deal to buy TV time on …
Progress made but how soon CFP expands still up in …
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. …
Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs …
Features
Homicide Tracker
Water Watchers
Kern County In Depth
Most Wanted
Where Are The Boys
Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
Thousand Faces Podcast
Pedestrian Safety
Sober Reality
BestReviews Daily Deals
See all KGET Features…
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Weather Snapshots
Downtown at Adventist Health
Tehachapi at Adventist Health
KGET Roof Cam
KGET Tower Cam
Community
Clear the Shelters
Calendar
Compassion Corner
Contests
Pop Kern
Rick’s Reviews
Pet of the Week
Wellness Wednesday
Pool Safely
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Valley Baptist Church
VBF Church
Disaster Preparedness
Get Local
Studio 17 Live
Kern Ag Week
Kern Energy
Job Corner
Pros Who Know
Job Corner
About Us
Telemundo Valle Central
Meet the Team
Contact Information
KGET News Apps
Email Newsletters
KGET TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
The CW Bakersfield
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
closings