Rescued Pets Have Heartwarming Reaction to Being Adopted

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.
Finding Forever Homes
Saturday, August 17 from 8am to 2pm
City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center
201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387
Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.
Finding Forever Homes
Saturday, August 18 from 8am to 2pm
City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center
201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387
The 2019 Clear The Shelters event is made possible through the efforts of you, our viewers, and our sponsors: