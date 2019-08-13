Pit Bulls ‘Want to Love’: Ga. Man on Mission to End Bully Breed Stigma

On Aug. 17, NBC and Telemundo stations around the country will join forces with local animal shelters in the hopes of finding forever homes for pets in need.

But for certain types of adoptable pets, making it out of the shelter can be ruff. While it’s not unusual for older pets or pets with diagnosed medical conditions to wait longer for the perfect home, a surprising factor may come in to play when potential adopters evaluate shelter pets – color. In fact, many shelters and rescues have coined the term "black dog syndrome" to describe the frequency with which dark-coated animals are passed over for lighter-colored pets.