Photographer Captures Shelter Dogs’ Best Features to Get Them Adopted

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 17 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 18 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

The 2019 Clear The Shelters event is made possible through the efforts of you, our viewers, and our sponsors:

Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital
Bill Wright Toyota
North Bakersfield Toyota
Floor Layer's Emporium
Fur & Feathers Luxury Pet Resort
A1 Battery Company
Doggie Do's Pet Grooming

Photographer Josh Feeney initially wanted to volunteer to walk dogs at Chicago’s Animal Care and Control, but quickly discovered he could offer something even better for the adorable animals looking for their fur-ever homes. Now, he shows off the dogs’ real personalities in incredible photos in hopes of finding them a family. 

