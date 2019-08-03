Breaking News
BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 17 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 18 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

The 2019 Clear The Shelters event is made possible through the efforts of you, our viewers, and our sponsors:

Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital
Bill Wright Toyota
Floor Layer's Emporium
Fur & Feathers Luxury Pet Resort
A1 Battery Company
Doggie Do's Pet Grooming

People Are Falling in Love With This Mustached Puppy

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of a 5-week-old puppy from Dallas are going viral, thanks to her unique look.

Salvador Dolly is capturing a lot of attention around the country due to her adorable mustache that makes her look a lot like Spanish painter Salvador Dali.

Dolly was one in a litter of 11 puppies cared for by Dallas Animal Services and eventually Hearts & Bones rescue group.

Currently, Dolly, her siblings and her mother are living with a foster family in Dallas. To donate to the puppies, click here.

The pups are relaxing in a comfortable and safe home, while getting medical care and being monitored until they are old enough to be weaned (they’re still nursing). Hearts & Bones also has a location in New York City and will transport the puppies there in about a month.

Anyone interested in adopting Dolly, her litter mates or her mom, can apply here.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story