Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 17 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 18 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

The 2019 Clear The Shelters event is made possible through the efforts of you, our viewers, and our sponsors:

Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital
Bill Wright Toyota
North Bakersfield Toyota
Floor Layer's Emporium
Fur & Feathers Luxury Pet Resort
A1 Battery Company
Doggie Do's Pet Grooming

NY Woman Reunited With Missing Cat After 11 Years

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

This reunion between a Dutchess County woman and her pet was 11 years in the making − and it took years of dedication from a SPCA staff member to make it happen.

Dutchess County SPCA staff Carol O’Connell reunited Maggie with her missing cat, Tiger, on Thursday after she spent three years trying to earn the trust of the stray cat who had been coming by her home every now and again, the animal organization said.

O’Connell borrowed a micro-chip scanner from the shelter, used it on the cat and discovered that Tiger wasn’t always a stray cat. She found that the feline was registered to Maggie, who had not seen her pet since he was 3 years old.

Now at 14 years old, Tiger was returned to his family.

“He was in remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long,” Dutchess County SPCA said in statement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story