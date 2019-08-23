‘Big Boned’ 26-Pound Cat Up for Adoption at Philly Shelter

Chonk. Jumbo-sized. Genuinely big boned. These are only a few of the terms that were used to describe a humongous cat that’s up for adoption at a Philadelphia animal shelter.

The Morris Animal Refuge tweeted photos of BeeJay, a 2-year-old brown and white tabby cat weighing in at a whopping 26 pounds. Yes, you read that right. Twenty-six.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK,” the shelter tweeted Thursday morning. “He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

Three things were immediately apparent from the tweet: One, the Morris Animal Refuge loves the word “chonk.” Two, BeeJay is HUGE, looking more like a tiger or a lynx than your average house cat. Three, BeeJay really knows how to strike a pose, giving off runway-worthy looks in his two Twitter photos that Derek Zoolander would envy.

The pictures of the “jumbo-sized package of fluff and love” quickly went viral with Twitter users expressing their amazement as only Twitter users know how.

Want to adopt BeeJay? Reach out to the Morris Animal Refuge and give him a new home. That is, of course, if he can fit through your door.