Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive August 1-29, 2020 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Virtual Adoption Drive August 1 through 29

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

146 dogs and cats adopted during this year’s Clear the Shelters drive

Clear the Shelters

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Typically, the last day of our Clear the Shelters drive has a line that wraps around the block and hundreds of eager people looking to find their new furry pal. But, this year a much different look.

KGET works in partnership with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to help homeless dogs and cats find a loving home. Because of the Coronavirus, the event went online.

Executive director of the Animal Care Center, Julie Johnson, says numbers were down this year but still hundreds of dogs and cats were adopted. 146 animals to be exact!

If you weren’t able to adopt during the event, that’s ok. The shelter still has dozens of dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. For September, all dog adoptions are only $20 and cats are $10.

