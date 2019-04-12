Breaking News
Click for coverage of the Ridgecrest earthquakes

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 18 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

The 2019 Clear The Shelters event is made possible through the efforts of you, our viewers, and our sponsors:

Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital
10-Year-Old Cries Fowl Over ‘SNL’ Spoof About Pet Chicken

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

A Vermont fourth grader is expressing her frustration after her feathered friend became the butt of a joke on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

The joke featured her disabled pet chicken, Granite Heart, learning to walk with a custom wheelchair. The SNL joke suggested that instead of helping the animal walk, she should “just eat the chicken.”

“Be more sensitive,” said 10-year-old Alora Wood of Vermont.

Wood is disgusted at the thought of eating chicken for dinner.

“Never,” she said, asking, would you put your pet on a plate?

“I know it was meant to be a joke, but what if it was a dog?” she added.

Wood does admit it’s cool to see Granite Heart grab the spotlight because her handicapped chicken has quite the story.

“She couldn’t move around like all the other chickens and live a normal life,” Wood explained.

Granite was born with a deformed foot and can’t walk, but thanks to Wood and her family things are looking up.

They got Granite a custom wheelchair from Walkin’ Pets, a company in Amherst, New Hampshire that makes and sells pet wheelchairs to families around the world.

“I think it’s going to be easier for her when she learns to push with her foot,” Wood said. “She’s still working on it but I think she’ll get it really soon.”

Owner of Walkin’ Pets Mark Robinson feels badly that Wood was offended by the SNL joke, but for him, he says he was thrilled to see his wheelchairs on his favorite show.

“It was great, I loved it,” Robinson said.

With their 15 minutes of fame, this fourth grader, and her feathered friend are proving that pets come in all shapes and sizes.

“Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life,” Wood said.

Click here for more information about Walkin’ Pets.

