BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new piece of legislature introduced by Assemblyman Vince Fong will advance Cal Fire funding for the removal of flammable brush.

Assembly Bill 297 addresses the need to fight wildfires year-round in California, according to Fong. “Local governments and firefighting agencies need continued support from the state to reduce fuel loads and protect their communities,” said Fong. This bill will speed up Cal Fire grant payments to organizations and department crews that are ultimately responsible for cleaning up overgrown brush.

Fong also intends for this bill to increase prescribed grazing in areas that are at risk for wildfires. Other officials praised Fong for his insight into the proven fire prevention method.

“AB 297 not only ensures communities can continue to jumpstart local fire prevention projects to safeguard residents from the impacts of wildfires, but also recognizes the importance of prescribed grazing to California’s wildfire prevention goals,” said Patrick Blacklock, President and Chief Executive Office of the Rural County Representatives of California.