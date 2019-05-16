Cast of Characters

Dr. Jess Diamond was a celebrated pediatrician, victim's advocate, and child abuse expert for several decades in Kern County. Dr. Diamond, now 100 years old, is retired. Dr. Diamond testified in hundreds of child abuse cases, and as former prosecutor Robert Carbone put it, Diamond taught many in the law enforcement field how to handle child abuse cases. Dr. Diamond worked as a child abuse expert at Kern Medical for many years before opening up a private practice.

In 1991, Dr.Diamond examined Consuelo Verdugo for suspected abuse. He testified at Vicente Benavides' trial that he believed the child was raped and sodomized. According to his 2012 declaration, 16 years after Benavides was sentenced to death, Diamond reviewed Consuelo's medical records that he said weren't provided to him when he examined the child initially.

Diamond said after reviewing all the medical records, he no longer believes the child was sexually assaulted. Diamond went onto say these new findings troubled him deeply, and he believes the jury convicted Benavides based on "substantial and significant inaccurate medical information." Diamond concluded his declaration with "I do not believe that Mr. Benavides received a fair trial, and I provide this declaration in the hope that the current legal proceedings will correct this injustice."