CAPK – Community Action Partnership of Kern

Community Action Partnership of Kern is Kern’s official anti-poverty agency. It’s mission is to “Address underlying causes of poverty, alleviate the effects, and promote dignity and self-sufficiency in the communities we serve.” This non-profit agency operates 17 programs that are tailored to work together to help individuals and families overcome barriers to their success and build the financial resources needed to achieve long-term economic independence. Those programs include Head Start early Childhood education, Home Visiting child education, the CAPK Food Bank, the Energy Program, WIC, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, CalFresh Healthy Living, M Street Navigation Center, Coordinated Entry, Housing Services, the 211 Kern Resource and Referral Line, Friendship House Community Center, Shafter Youth Center, Oasis Family Resource Center, Mojave Family Resource Center and the Migrant Childcare program.

Learn more at CAPK.org