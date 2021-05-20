Paying tribute to all cancer survivors at CBCC

Those of us who have survived or are surviving cancer, we want to pay tribute to all those who accompany us during the disease process, those who support us and are there unconditionally.

To pay tribute to all the survivors and those who have been there for us, simply follow the steps below and we will honor your support team on channel 17 KGET on June 11 and 25 at 6:55 a.m.

1. Ask your support team/family to wear their purple ribbons

2. Hold up your CBCC Survivor Sign and take a photo with your support team/family and SMILE!

3. Send the photo by email to marketing@cbccusa.com or by text to 661-619-7174

On behalf of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center we thank you for being a part of our family and celebrate you and your loved ones this month!

Mes Mundial De Los Sobrevivientes De Cáncer

Quienes hemos sobrevivido o estamos sobreviviendo al cáncer, queremos hacer un homenaje a todos aquellos que nos acompañan durante el proceso de la enfermedad, los que nos apoyan y están ahí incondicionalmente.

Para rendir homenaje todos los sobrevivientes y a quienes han estado ahí para nosotros, simplemente siga los pasos a continuación y rendiremos los homenaje a su equipo de soporte en Telemundo el 11 y 25 de junio a las 6:55 a.m.

1. Pídale a su familia que usen/coloquen las cintas moradas

2. Sostenga su cartel de sobreviviente de CBCC y tome una foto con su familia y SONRIAN

3. Envie la foto por correo electrónico marketing@cbccusa.com o por mensaje de texto 661-619-7174

De parte de Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, le agradecemos por ser parte de nuestra familia y lo celebramos a usted y a sus seres queridos este mes!