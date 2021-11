BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ella Hanssen is eight years old. She goes to school, she rides a bike, and makes paper cranes like any child does, but Ella is autistic.

Ella Hanssen's service dog donation page link: ella.gooddogservicecanines.com

"Pretty early on I felt like something wasn't quite right for Ella," Laura Hanssen Ella's adoptive mother said. "I kind of started the processes of having her evaluated by a team in UCLA where she was diagnosed as autistic. She's very intelligent and has a very high IQ but she's autistic."

Laura adopted Ella and her biological sister Sophie when they were less than 2 years old.