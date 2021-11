BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A string of organized retail theft broke out in the San Francisco Bay area over the weekend.

On Friday, thieves smashed windows and looted high-end retail shops such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdale’s. Then on Saturday an estimated 80 thieves ransacked a store in Walnut Creek leaving two store employees hurt. Three suspects were arrested, but dozens fled the scene.