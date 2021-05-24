Cancer Update: CBCC May 2021, Part 2

It is estimated that close to 10,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Skin cancer is highly treatable if caught early and treated effectively.

To spot a malignant melanoma, look for signs of asymmetry, irregular borders, variation of color, and changes of size. If you notice a spot that different than others, scabs, itches, or bleeds, you should contact our office.

Early detection is key and where you seek treatment can make all the difference in the world. Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments for skin cancer.

To schedule your full-body skin exam, call or visit CBCCUSA.com