Cancer Update: CBCC May 2021, Part 1

As you head outdoors in the coming months to enjoy the warmer weather, CBCC dermatology wants to remind you about sun protection.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States and the sun is its leading cause. Since no sunscreen can block all the sun’s harmful UV rays, it is important that you seek shade whenever possible, especially between the hours of 10am through 2pm.

Apply sunscreen – We suggest ones that contain Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide. These are the safest and most effective to prevent sunburns, skin cancer and premature aging. SPF 30 and above is recommended and reapply it every 2 hours.

For more tips and information, watch the video and visit CBCCUSA.com