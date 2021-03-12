Cancer Update: CBCC March Segment 1

The novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 was first reported in China in December 2019 and has rapidly spread worldwide. There have been more than 110 million cases worldwide and nearly 2.5 million deaths. In the U.S., there have been more than 28 million cases and a half million deaths.

Cancer patients who get the virus have a higher chance of major complications and death. Many cancer patients have additional risk factors such as being over 65 years of age, lung disease, diabetes, and other factors. Cancer treatment may increase the chance of COVID complications.

There are currently two vaccines available in the United States for the prevention of COVID-19 infection, both of which are highly effective. A third vaccine is expected to be approved in the near future.

While there are real risks to the COVID-19 vaccines, the side effects are very rare. In the first two million doses in the U.S., there were only 20 allergic reactions classified as serious.

In cancer patients, the risk of severe complications and death from COVID-19 is far greater than the risk of vaccination.

The great majority of cancer patients should get the coronavirus vaccine. In order to minimize the spread of the virus and its deadly consequences to cancer patients, healthy members of the general public should also get the vaccine.

Please, get the vaccination — for yourself, for your family, and for our cancer patients.

We need your help.